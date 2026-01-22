 Skip to main content
CII insurance virtual work experience programme tops 2,300 participants

webinar-online-ebusiness
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

Over 2,300 students have engaged with an insurance virtual work experience programme since it was launched in October 2023, the Chartered Insurance Institute has revealed.

The offering, developed in partnership with Springpod, was designed to bring the insurance profession to life for young people across the UK. It has run alongside a version for the personal finance industry.

According to the CII, being virtual the sessions remove traditional socio-economic barriers to work experience.

The organisation assessed it had seen this in action in the course enrolment. Participants in the insurance programme are 48% female, 57% of non-white ethnicity, and 18% eligible for

Chris Croft
Liiba lists 2026 agenda

The London and International Insurance Brokers’ Association has put accelerating growth in a softening market and reinforcing London’s position as the world’s leading specialty insurance centre at the heart of its agenda for 2026.

