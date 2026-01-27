Ex-Clear boss Lickens joins Konsileo as chair

After retiring from Clear Group at the close of 2025 Howard Lickens has taken up the post of chair at Konsileo.

Lickens, a co-founder of Clear in 2001, stepped away from the business at the end of December having switched from being CEO to chair in 2021.

By the time of his retirement Clear had grown to over 1,100 staff and £1bn of gross written premium thanks to trebling in size every three years under his leadership.

Lickens, who has a small personal shareholding in Konsileo, won the Achievement Award at Insurance Age’s UK Broker Awards last year.

The parent company of Top 100 UK broker Konsileo delivered a