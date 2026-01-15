US cyber specialist promotes UK boss to chief commercial officer

Cowbell has promoted Simon Hughes to chief commercial officer stepping up from being senior vice president of global distribution and general manager of the UK.

Hughes, pictured, joined the US-headquartered cyber specialist from CFC in 2023 as general manager for the UK. He was brought on to spearhead Cowbell’s entry into the UK market targeting SMEs and selling exclusively through brokers.

It rolled out its standalone cyber insurance offering to the UK, Cowbell Prime One, aimed at SMEs and mid-market businesses later that year.

In January 2024 it extended the reach of its cyber insurance beyond SMEs to cater for businesses with an annual turnover of up