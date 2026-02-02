Marsh appoints Lisa Quest as UK CEO

Marsh has named Lisa Quest as UK CEO succeeding Chris Lay who as previously announced is retiring from the business this year.

Quest, pictured, has been appointed to the UK CEO role in addition to her current position of head of UK and Ireland at Oliver Wyman.

Effective 6 April, in the expanded role Quest will work with the UK’s business CEOs to shape Marsh UK’s commercial strategy.

Lisa is well-placed to steer our growth as we create and deliver exceptional services that support our UK clients and enable them to continue to thrive.Flavio Piccolomini, Marsh

Marsh listed she will focus on strengthening and expanding client