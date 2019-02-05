Broking break: And finally

My hidden talent / Why I chose insurance / Pet of the month / On the spot / Charity corner

My hidden talent

Actor or Actuary? I’ve always enjoyed singing and even being on stage (strictly back row of the chorus). Joining my university – Imperial College – choir and Gilbert and Sullivan (G&S) society seemed a natural balance to tennis and maths. I’m not sure we worked as hard then as today’s students. The G&S group ended up spawning a male voice choir which had its first concert performance in 1977 and we’re still singing together. Recently we were at Wycombe Abbey School learning a new repertoire and polishing old favourites. This year we have at least three concerts (for charities), are taking part in a competition in Bournemouth and also undertaking a ‘tour’ to Kerry in Ireland. In 2017 we celebrated 40 years together with an evening concert at the Cadogan Hall, and last year the 100th anniversary of Armistice with French and German choirs in Paris suburb Nogent-sur-Marne. Singing comes from the heart and the ability with 30 others to convey emotions to audiences is rewarding. It also exercises parts of the brain that other relaxations don’t reach! There are plenty of musical opportunities in insurance – the ABI has formed a choir – and wider afield. So give it a go!

Michael Tripp, partner at Mazars

Why I chose insurance

In 1991 Allied Dunbar was my introduction to the financial services sector all because a mortgage broker asked if I owned a suit. It was a tough seven years but I had the best training and a great manager. From there I moved to a commercial broker in Tooting as their lead IFA. This opened my eyes to the wonderful world of insurance broking, leading me to take a Coversure franchise in August 2000. I love what we do as an industry. I’m now based in Croydon and Coversure is a true local broker helping, supporting and advising business owners on insurance and more. It’s not all about selling a policy because we all share the same joys and pains.

Rajan Amin, Coversure franchise holder in Croydon

Pet of the month

Alonso, James Forrest of Sentinel Corporate Risks’ dog

“Alonso is six months old and a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel. He likes walks or at least the attention he gets from most people and he tries to cuddle everyone he walks past”

On the spot

▶ My most vivid dream was…

…my beloved Brighton & Hove Albion beating Manchester United in the FA Cup Final in 1983. We actually went on to draw 2–2 although we should have scored to make it 3-2 in the last minute. The costly miss by our striker Gordon Smith spawned the Brighton fanzine And Smith Must Score!

▶ I was last told off…

…recently by a girl of maybe 6 or 7 years old for not placing my rubbish in the correct slot of the recyclables bin whilst in the motorway services. Made me laugh, but she was dead right.

▶ My favourite podcast is…

…I can’t really say that I have a nailed on favourite, but virtually any podcast featuring Bill Bailey or Karl Pilkington will bring a big smile to my face.

▶ The strangest place I’ve discussed insurance was…

…halfway through a disused railway tunnel up in the Brecon Beacons on an Aviva (Norwich Union at the time) team building weekend. It was pitch black and we were up to our waists in freezing water, but we still had time to discuss workloads, date of oldest post, large claims on the go, etc, much to the annoyance of our instructor.

▶ My most recent gig was…

…when I went to see Madness in Brighton with my own nutty crew from back in the day just before Christmas.

▶ I was last scared when…

…the guy sitting next to me on a flight didn’t put his seatbelt on prior to meeting some thunderstorm induced turbulence, and when we suddenly dropped he hit his head and almost knocked himself out.

▶ My favourite nostalgic sweet treat is…

…pineapple sponge with custard which we use to get in my secondary school canteen on the last Friday of the month. Yum!

Liam Casserley, schemes manager, SEIB

Charity corner

Open GI partnered with Acorns Children’s Hospice Trust for 2018 raising £27,582 through activities such as bake sales, raffles and quiz nights. Sporting and themed events were part of the package from 10k runs to Christmas Jumper days.

Established in 1988 the charity offers a network of care for life limited and life threatened babies, children and young people and their families.

Open GI boss Chris Guillaume said: “The vital work of Acorns would not be possible without the generosity of the local community and we are very proud to have played a part in that over the last year.”