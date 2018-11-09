Tony Allen returns to market with NED role

First insurance position following exit from Complete Cover Group and Mulsanne.

Former A&A Group and Mulsanne Insurance boss Tony Allen has taken on a non-executive director role at motor broker Clegg Gifford, Insurance Age can reveal.

Allen stated that his experience in non-standard motor meant he was a good candidate for the Clegg Gifford board.

“It is very exciting being there as the business has been through a period of change. It has expanded recently and has a young, dynamic, team who I can help guide.”

Expertise

Clegg Gifford specialises in taxi and specialist motor trade.

“It is similar to what I have always worked in,” Allen commented adding that the role was also enabling him to learn more about the motor trade market.

Allen left A&A, which was rebranded as Complete Cover Group following a restructure, and insurer Mulsanne earlier this year and has been on gardening leave since March.

“I do not have influence there,” he said. “They are just another competitor to me.”

Allen explained that he has also taken board positions in non-insurance sectors and is working with a restaurant chain and also a rugby club.

“The work I have done over the last year has all been with younger management teams where I can add value.”

He hinted that a new insurance venture was also on the horizon but declined to go into detail.

