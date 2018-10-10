RSA appoints UK regions director for Commercial Risk Solutions

Lee Mooney has been promoted from the CRS Regions North business looking after brokers.

RSA has promoted Lee Mooney to the newly-created role of UK regions director for its Commercial Risk Solutions (CRS) business.

He has stepped up after overseeing the company’s CRS Regions North business.

Rob Gibbs, managing director, Commercial Risk Solutions, UK & International Region, said: “Lee’s drive, enthusiasm and knowledge of the regional broker market have been key to the improvements we’re making in CRS and I’m confident that his expertise and insights will be invaluable to driving our business forward in the foreseeable future.”

Gibbs took on the MD role, replacing Ray Gearey who left after just six months, in January this year.

London

As part of Mooney’s initial plans for RSA’s CRS Regional business, he has appointed Steve Salter as regional manager, London and East Anglia.

Salter was previously head of trading and proposition development at Croydon-based Absolute Insurance brokers.

According to RSA he brings significant experience across a wide range of roles in the London market, having spent the majority of his career at Zurich Insurance Group, from underwriting, operations, major customer and corporate and trading management.

Mooney said: “Steve is a great addition to our Regions leadership team and his rounded business experience, with people and customers at its core, will help to shape our commercial strategy and success in the future.”

