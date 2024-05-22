Broker Expo registration opens as UK Broker Week 2024 launches

Today Insurance Age launches the second ever UK Broker Week, with registration for Broker Expo on the 10th October at the Birmingham NEC now open.

Running from the 7th – 10th October, UK Broker Week offers the perfect opportunity to discover why the insurance broking profession remains a pre-eminent component of the wider UK financial services industry.

Brokers, insurers and MGA exhibitors/sponsors, founders, entrepreneurs, investors, regulators and policy-makers will again come together to learn, discuss, debate and network.

Powered by Insurance Age, UK Broker Week champions the insurance broker community through a series of content