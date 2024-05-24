Broker Insights unveils new CEO as founder Edmond becomes president

Data analysis specialist Broker Insights has changed its leadership team, in a move it hopes will help accelerate UK growth and expansion in the US.

Peter Scott, pictured left, will join as CEO following six months of working in an advisory capacity for the company.

Scott brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in high-growth technology-based businesses and has significant international expertise, according to Broker Insights.

The insurtech added he has also held senior interim roles in FTSE 100 and private equity companies and led the joint venture between Dixons Carphone and Sprint in the US.

Split time between US/UK

Founder and