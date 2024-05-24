Broker Insights unveils new CEO as founder Edmond becomes president
Data analysis specialist Broker Insights has changed its leadership team, in a move it hopes will help accelerate UK growth and expansion in the US.
Peter Scott, pictured left, will join as CEO following six months of working in an advisory capacity for the company.
Scott brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in high-growth technology-based businesses and has significant international expertise, according to Broker Insights.
The insurtech added he has also held senior interim roles in FTSE 100 and private equity companies and led the joint venture between Dixons Carphone and Sprint in the US.Split time between US/UK
Founder and
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Technology
Biba 2024: Aviva’s Rebecca Gambrell on evolving the digital future
Aviva is listening to brokers’ feedback on what they want to etrade and responding appropriately, according to SME portfolio director Rebecca Gambrell.
Biba 2024: Zurich seeks to take SME service learnings into mid-market space
Zurich’s Harriet Conway, head of retail customer proposition, and Morgan Lyons head of mid-market told Insurance Age the insurer is targeting its teams “heavily” in terms of response times to brokers.
MGA launches SME and mid-market e-trade platform
Specialist mid-market and SME managing general agent Generation Underwriting has launched a digital e-trade platform.
Arch goes live on Applied
Applied has confirmed that Arch Insurance has launched a specialist property owners insurance product on its commercial e-trading panel.
Biba Conference 2024 countdown: Ignite Insurance Systems’ Toby MacLachlan
In conference week Toby MacLachlan, managing director at Ignite Insurance Systems promises sock, socks and more socks, advises not booking too many meetings and is looking forward to a good night’s sleep.
Arch claims parametric first with events cancellation product
Arch Insurance International has launched a specialist regional events insurance for UK-domiciled insureds, available via Arch IQ, its quote-and-bind platform.
Broker Insights launches AI-enabled Propensity Lens
Broker Insights has unveiled a product designed to improve efficiency for insurers by helping to predict the possibility they will win business.
My Insurance Downtime: LexisNexis’ Tony Pinch
Tony Pinch, who heads up sales to brokers and MGAs for LexisNexis Risk Solutions, offers us a window into his life outside of insurance including juggling playing football and golf, the love of a hard back thriller and why Nando’s is an under-rated romantic meal destination.
Most read
- Industry pays tribute to former colleague Geoff Kitchen, who died on Singapore Airlines flight
- Natasha Pettet to lead schemes at Hiscox
- Personal lines the stand out as Aviva UK GI GWP jumps 19% in Q1
- Brown & Brown retail CEO Carter exits
- Wallace: QBE reaping benefits of focus on ‘holy grail of service’
- Specialist Risk Group gets two new backers as HGGC sells up