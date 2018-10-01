Broking break: And finally

My hidden talent / Why I chose insurance / Pet of the month / On the spot / Tweet of the month

My hidden talent

My elder brother Bob inspired me into table tennis, by winning loads of trophies! So with my competitive genes stimulated, at 13, the local Boys Club provided me the opportunity to embark on a life long journey. Table tennis has kept me fit, and I am still going strong at 66, playing in several local Premier Leagues, turning out for Wiltshire Veterans and preparing for my 27th season at County level. A challenging but exciting dynamic sport, and through the Veterans England TTA I have been fortunate to participate in World and European events in Manchester, New Zealand, Finland, Spain and latterly Sweden in 2017. In Sweden I reached the quarter finals in the over 65 men’s doubles, and was one victory short of a medal opportunity for England. Coming up is the Euros in Budapest 2019, and Worlds hosted by Bordeaux in 2020, I expect to be there! Our brokerage has entered teams in the World and European Corporate Games on many occasions and my proudest moment was winning double gold in the men’s over 50s singles and doubles in Liverpool in 2016. A truly lifetime sporting activity which I enjoy win or lose. I have also discovered “walking football” for over 60s which has become a new addiction!

Terry Parkins, director, PSP Group

Why I chose insurance

Like so many others, I ‘fell’ into insurance but quickly realised what a fantastic industry it is to work in! After achieving my law degree, I took a year out to go travelling. For various reasons those plans were delayed and in the meantime, I was offered a place on a graduate claims trainee scheme, with a specific requirement for a law degree. I became involved with large claims and got to experience the difference insurance made to people every day. Very soon it became apparent what a worthwhile industry I worked in, with unlimited opportunities for individuals who want to make a difference for customers, and this has continued throughout my entire career.

Sarah Mallaby, director, broker markets, Allianz Insurance

Pet of the month - Tina, Crawford & Company marketing and communications director Lynn Cufley’s foster dog

“I have been fostering Tina since February this year on behalf of Absolute Bull Terrier Rescue. She’s a 10-year-old English Bull Terrier who loves the sofa, sunshine, food, cuddles and travelling in the car. She does not like rainy weather and fish! Tina is a gentle soul who just wants a furever sofa of her own.”

On the spot

What is Butterworth Spengler MD John Lacey’s dream job?

▶ My favourite book is…

…Angels & Demons

▶ When I was a child I wanted to be a…

…marine biologist

▶ The funniest person in insurance is…

…Lee Saunders [Butterworth Spengler director], he keeps me sane

▶ The three foods I could not live without are…

…Marmite, Scouse, roast dinner

▶ My dream job would be…

…marine biologist based in Bahamas

▶ My best moment in insurance (so far!) was…

…using my influence and contacts to hold events and raise money for charity

John Lacey, MD of Butterworth Spengler