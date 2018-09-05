Market moves: Rock steady

While the insurance news flow traditionally slows down over the summer holidays, there has still been a steady stream of people moves

On the broking side Brightside has named Brendan McCafferty as chief executive officer, while Mark Cliff moves to a non-executive chairman position (see box).

In addition, Gallagher has appointed a new UK chief financial officer (CFO), while AFL Insurance Brokers hired their new CFO from Towergate. Kingsbridge Group and THB have also reported senior management level changes.

Meanwhile, PIB chief operating officer Tim Philip has left after three years with the business and Steve Bamforth has retired from his post as Griffiths & Armour CEO.

On the insurer side, Allianz has also recruited a new CFO, and Direct Line CEO Paul Geddes is leaving the business next summer. Also at Direct Line, subsidiary NIG has revealed its new managing director. AIG has made Thomas Lillelund CEO of AIG Europe SA while Anthony Baldwin takes the reins of the provider’s UK entity.

Finally, Martyn Holman has taken on a new chairman role and Ageas UK CEO Andy Watson has become chair of the General Insurance Council for the Association of British Insurers.

Brokers

Gallagher has named Charlie Scott as its new UK chief financial officer, replacing Ian Story. Story had been CFO for the international division since February 2015. He has previously held the same job title at Oval when it was bought by Gallagher and while at Bluefin. He will stay on with the wider group in a part time position providing strategic counsel to the UK holdings board. Scott took on the role on 1 July after having been with Gallagher since 2014. He joined the business from RSA as finance director for underwriting and distribution and most recently held the UK retail CFO post.

Meanwhile, independent Lloyd’s broker AFL Insurance Brokers hired former Towergate Insurance group head of treasury, Chris Gagg, as CFO and a member of its board from 1 September. Gagg has also held senior positions at Deloitte UK, Grant Thornton UK and Ernst & Young.

Kingsbridge Group has promoted business development director Thomas Wynne to managing director of Kingsbridge Contractor Insurance (KCI). The broker has also promoted James Ledingham from head of implementation to KCI operations director, while Liam Green has moved from head of underwriting to underwriting director of KCI. All three have been with the business since it was formed in 2007.

THB has refreshed its wholesale broking operation, THB UK Risk Solutions, and promoted Declan Durkan to managing director for the division. He joined as commercial and placement director in 2017. Durkan has also held senior roles at JLT, Marsh and Gallagher.

In addition, chief operating officer Tim Philip has left PIB after three years with the business. He used to be at Bluefin and before that was at Towergate. He initially joined PIB in late July 2015 as a consultant on an interim basis and became COO after the group secured investment from PE firm Carlyle Group. Having officially left the business on 29 June, Philip will now focus on TIMSAR Consulting.

On the topic of exits, Steve Bamforth has retired as CEO of Griffiths & Armour after 32 years with the company. He left the business in April this year. According to the broker’s website, Carl Evans has taken on the post of group CEO for the professional risks division, while Matt Donnelly is now group CEO for the insurance brokers division.

Market focus: Brightside Brightside has appointed Brendan McCafferty (right) as chief executive officer, following the move by Mark Cliff to become non-executive chairman. McCafferty had a short stint as CEO intermediated & direct at Axa between 2017 and 2018 but left the insurer following a restructure. Prior to joining Axa he headed up Flood Re between 2014 and 2017. McCafferty commented: “While the market is challenging in personal lines broking, Brightside’s commitment to digital insurance is key to becoming a leading market player in the future, and I believe we have a very strong platform to deliver further growth.” Meanwhile, Cliff first joined Brightside from Ageas in May 2015 as executive chairman and became executive chairman and CEO in September the same year. He said that after three years at the business it was “the right time to step back from the coal face and bring in a new CEO to take Brightside on the next stage of its journey.”

Insurers and MGA s

Ageas CFO Fernley Dyson is moving to take up the same job title at Allianz from 1 January 2019. Dyson will replace Mark Churchlow who is retiring after almost 30 years with Allianz. Dyson has been CFO at Ageas since January 2012 when he joined the business from Aviva where he had been working for seven years.

Over at Direct Line Group, CEO Paul Geddes is to step down next summer. When he leaves he will have held the role for 10 years. In other Direct Line news, Sonya Bryson has been appointed as managing director (MD) of NIG, succeeding Neil Manser. Manser initially took on the MD post in March 2016 and has moved to parent company Direct Line to become deputy CFO. Bryson is currently director of FarmWeb, NIG’s specialty agricultural division, having joined the business in 2011. In her new role she will be responsible for broker markets and e-trade at NIG.

American International Group (AIG) revealed some senior management changes as Thomas Lillelund was named CEO of AIG Europe. The move will see Anthony Baldwin, current CEO of AIG Europe, become chief executive of the provider’s UK entity. Baldwin has been with AIG since 1995 when he joined the financial lines division as financial institutions manager for the UK and Ireland. He has held a number of senior roles within the business and has been CEO in the UK, in addition to his European role, since January 2016. Meanwhile, Lillelund will be based in the insurer’s Luxembourg business, which was set up in response to Brexit. He has also worked as AIG’s regional vice president in Southeast Asia and was most recently CEO of Aspen Re.

Looking at high net worth, Mark Peters has been hired as head of Oak Underwriting, replacing former MD Mark Coffey. Prior to this, Peters was head of market management for wealth at Zurich and his appointment came as Zurich completed its takeover of Oak from RSA. He will report to Paul Glasper, head of specialist retail at Zurich.

Others

Open GI non-executive director and former Markerstudy commercial director Martyn Holman joined National Salvage as chairman on 1 August. Holman is also a NED at Smart Driver Insurance and is currently doing consulting work for Eldon Group, Inter Resolve, Amber Group and Freedom Group, which includes Action365 and Pukka Insure. Holman left Markerstudy in November 2017 and has previously worked as CEO of Brightside Group.

Furthermore, Ageas UK CEO Andy Watson has succeeded Amanda Blanc as chair of the General Insurance Council (GIC) for the Association of British Insurers (ABI). This follows Blanc’s move to become chair of the ABI board and as part of his GIC role Watson also becomes an ABI board member. Watson steps up from chairing the trade body’s motor committee.