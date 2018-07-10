Broking success: Paul Reid, managing director, Lifesure

Commercial ambition: Lifesure is using experience gathered in personal lines to help it make the leap into commercial, managing director Paul Reid tells Insurance Age

▶ What is the origin of Lifesure?

It has been around a long time and was established in 1971 by a man named Colin Barnes. He was an entrepreneurial salesman with an eye for a new product and a new market or scheme.

It started small and built quickly around leisure products. So he left a good legacy after passing away last December. His shareholding is now largely with family members and myself. I was brought in externally.

We have two family members working for us, Simon Barnes, Colin’s son, who is a NED, and also Harrison Barnes, who is Colin’s grandson and works in our sales team. The business still has a family feel.

We’ve got five core values and one of those is family. The other are integrity, caring, commitment and delight.

▶ What lines do you offer?

Personal lines – leisure, such as park homes, static homes, leisure homes, touring caravans, motor homes, private car and home and travel. Almost anything an individual might buy.

▶ How do you get your clients?

We get customers, depending on the product, from many sources; word of mouth, aggregators, and we have a very loyal recurring customer base and are well known in certain markets like park home or static home. We work with the industry and join forums to get out into the market.

▶ Who are your competitors?

I would say everyone! Direct insurers, other brokers, we compete with almost anyone nowadays on any of our products. That’s a good thing. It keeps us on top of our game.

If we take the values we apply to our personal lines business and apply those to our commercial lines venture we will be successful

▶ How did you come to Lifesure?

I started as a consultant, my background is accountancy, and I helped Lifesure out four or five years ago with some reporting and strategy work. I really enjoyed it and joined as FD then became MD just over a year ago when Rick Barnes – Colin’s eldest son – retired.

I never expected to end up in broking but the longer I work in insurance the more I enjoy it. I am picking up all my insurance knowledge as I go along and also doing CII exams and getting out into industry.

▶ Do you have any schemes?

About half of everything we sell is scheme type business, most of which is through the Lloyd’s market. We have coverholder status at Lloyd’s and we have our own products. They are designed specifically for our customer base. It brings in about half of our GWP. We have Lloyd’s capacity for park home, static, private car, etc. The customers like the certainty of the Lloyd’s name but we don’t wholesale to other brokers at the moment, although it is something we’d like to do in future.

▶ Which insurers do you work with?

Axa, LV, Ageas, Allianz, Aviva – lots of the big names. It is all rated. We never work with unrated insurers. That’s a strategy we’ve had for a number of years. We want to have the best products with the best cover and claims service and the best reputation.

▶ What technology do you use?

We use CDL and have been with them for a long time – they are a long-standing partner. In the current climate with IDD and GDPR it would be an interesting task to change software house. We want to build on our relationship with CDL. It has some limitations but is a very stable platform and works well for personal lines.

▶ Do you have any commercial business?

We want to enter the commercial market next year, so I suspect that will be on a more commercial platform such as Acturis. Our focus is going to be mid-sized SME business, commercial combined packages, property and fleet.

▶ Why the move into commercial?

The amount of personal lines business going through brokers is diminishing each year and our customer demographic is trusting the online model more and more. A far greater percentage of the commercial market buys through brokers still. We think if we take the values we apply to our personal lines business and apply those to our commercial lines venture we will be successful. My background is business-to-business anyway, so I understand how to approach and have a relationship with an SME customer. I think we will be good at commercial.

▶ How will you train staff in this new area?

We will recruit a new team and it will have a new brand name and website. It will almost be a new business. We’ll use our existing partner network to help us with products and routes to market.

▶ What about acquisitions?

We would look at a local broker opportunity in Cambridgeshire if something came up. We’d also be open to looking in the Midlands or down to North London and we’d be looking for commercial expertise.

▶ On the flipside, what about selling?

It isn’t on the agenda right now. However, consolidation is good for us because we’re a strong retail, family broker. Whilst consolidation happens around us, if we remain true to those values, we’ll have something that sets us apart. It strengthens our position as an independent, regional broker.

The opportunities are really good right now. We have a hungry board of directors and new talent

▶ What challenges do you see on the horizon?

The main challenges would be continuing to innovate, keeping on top of all the areas that affect a broker of our size – such as compliance, technology, systems and controls and solvency. There are a lot of things to think about and juggle.

Also, when we launch a new business there are things to be aware of as we go through this next growth phase. We don’t want to stretch ourselves too thin to the detriment of customer service. We have to make sure we retain that edge.

▶ What about opportunities?

The opportunities are really good right now. We have a hungry board of directors and new talent. Our partners who know the wider market say we have something unique in our approach and in our customer base.

With our existing business there are also opportunities to exploit, especially in the motor business. Our commercial ambitions will bring greater opportunity for the whole team and new vigour and energy.

▶ What does the future hold?

Launching the commercial division, strengthening senior management and a project to use the net and tech more for our core books of business. Looking further ahead we’ll have a significant commercial offering and people with claims and underwriting know-how on the team. We want to be a leading, key player in certain markets, like motor home and park and static home.