Profile: Cecile Fresneau, executive director, UK insurance division, at QBE Insurance

Meeting the market: After her first few months at QBE Insurance, Cecile Fresneau is keen to build on the provider’s strong regional presence and bring a fresh pair of eyes to the insurer

Hailing from Alsace in France, Cecile Fresneau has had a somewhat circuitous route into the UK insurance market. In fact it started almost as far away as you can get, in Sydney.

“My first career lasted about four years and was in product management and marketing for luxury goods company LVMH [Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton],” she says.

While there was plenty that was “glamourous and over the top” and fun, ultimately she decided against dedicating the rest of her life to working on handbags and luggage. She opted instead to study for an MBA.

After which came management consultancy for the amusingly titled Booz, which is now part of PwC.

Despite the name there was not actually any alcohol involved. However, there was the first link to insurance. One of her clients was Insurance Australia Group (IAG).

Other accounts included investment and retail banks, but in 2006 she switched to insurance full time as a senior strategy and planning manager at IAG.

Part of the reason was a desire to be in the team making changes rather than, as a consultant, giving recommendations and then walking away.

The other part was insurance itself. She saw “an industry that had a really strong link to the community with a very strong sense of purpose”.

The next big change quite literally brought her closer to the UK. After a string of promotions she relocated to Switzerland in November 2011 as global head of personal lines motor at Zurich.

In the regional market, where people know us, the relationships are strong. There are probably not enough people who are aware of what QBE can do. That is one of the things I’m interested in developing

She was attracted by the chance to learn about different markets on a global scale. After a fraction over two years she was promoted to head of personal lines underwriting, Europe, Middle East and Africa. She denies that either job was death by spreadsheets.

“A lot of my role was being able to assess and provide input to the group as to what we were doing well, the portfolios under strain and the global level of attention and support required,” Fresneau counters.

UK bound

The penultimate step on the road to her present position was the move to the UK with Zurich in June 2014 as chief underwriting officer.

When Fresneau came in she had 350 direct reports and influence over 600 people. A reorganisation later and there were 1,000 people reporting to her.

Those who know her are quick to praise her intelligence and analytical mind. But is her management style all about command and control?

“Definitely not,” she states.

“It is about finding the right people with the right capabilities who can be empowered to do their jobs – painting a picture of where we need to go and doing that collaboratively as a team.”

Former colleagues also point out she is not one to shirk making a decision. “Tough calls” and “tough conversations” are part of the job she observes.

“My preference is to focus on developing people.”

With responsibility for profit and loss much of the role involved working closely with trading underwriters. She wanted them to feel comfortable negotiating and make pricing decisions.

It is an attitude she has carried over as executive director, UK insurance division at QBE.

“I don’t want to override underwriters in their decisions. My main goal is to make sure my teams are experts.”

She started her new remit this February. The role had been vacant since July 2017 when the insurer restructured its business. Sam Harrison, managing director of insurance had been holding the fort and Fresneau reports to him.

High profile

There is no denying that it is an expanded job from that of CUO at Zurich and brings its own challenges. One of which is around her visibility and profile in the market.

At Zurich she attended a few meetings with brokers. But it was far from an everyday occurrence.

The need for a bigger market persona is something she has assessed, planned for and already begun to address.

“I’m very clear that is what I need to build out personally,” she says.

She knows there is some way to go and was equally clear in the job interviews with QBE that she is not “a UK market animal”.

“I haven’t been here a very long time, I haven’t been brought up in this market. Clearly that is not what I am bringing.”

However, she points out that she has a “bunch of people” in her team who have strong broker relationships. For the first three months her priority was to visit QBE’s nine branches.

And now it is to get introduced to brokers through those colleagues. “I have met all the major trading partners that we have and will be expanding that programme,” she confirms.

She was also hired as a fresh pair of eyes. What then has she seen?

“I found a business with a really good performance track record, strong teams of underwriters with a good mix of technical expertise, commercial acumen and trading ability.”

[Diversity] is heading in the right direction, now comes crunch time in terms of being able to demonstrate year on year that we are making progress

People power

She leads 260 people in what she calls a “straight forward culture of where people can just talk to each other, resolve problems and move them on”.

Brokers who deal with QBE really like the provider. It scores particularly well for flexibility and understanding of customer needs. That said, there are plenty who simply do not trade with the insurer.

Fresneau agrees: “In the regional market, where people know us, the relationships are strong. There are probably not enough people who are aware of what QBE can do. That is one of the things I’m interested in developing.”

Along with casualty and motor business she lists risk management advice, data and the claims service as core strengths that she wants to promote.

“I want to build out the mid-market offering and have a broader network of regional brokers.

“I’m particularly interested in regional brokers who have an appetite to work in partnership with an insurer to improve products and delivery for customers.”

Measuring progress and success from the outside will though be a challenge.

QBE Europe achieved £3.1bn of gross written premium in 2017 and a combined operating ratio of 99.6%, including the impact of Ogden.

It has never released figures for the UK and Fresneau declines to reveal any now.

On profit and commission “There has to be that mutual understanding that we all need to make money. It can’t be one side making money at the expense of the other, that’s not sustainable” “We get a lot of conversations about commissions” “What we are getting is players across the value chain doing an arm-wrestle to maintain their level of profit and revenue. It is creating more money moving along the value chain rather than distributors such as brokers and insurers working together to make the whole thing bigger and better by coming up with new products or solutions”

Targeting growth

According to her, the UK’s COR was better than the Europe number and it will be targeting multi-year improvements in tandem with measured, profitable growth in GWP.

“It is not like we are going to aim for double digit growth in any given year,” she points out. “We are not going to go and buy market share by grossly under-pricing.”

The insurer has a considerable London market and Lloyd’s presence. Currently, about 45% of its UK business is done with regional brokers, generally on higher end SME to mid-market.

“When I joined QBE I was expecting a larger proportion of our portfolio to be large corporates,” admits Fresneau. “We actually have a good variety of business,” also highlighting the SME proposition through e-trade platform FastFlow and the commercial combined product. Two areas she is keen to see expand further.

Getting there will involve a team effort.

“It is all about the customer and, very importantly, your frontline staff,” she says drawing a parallel with her time at LVMH. No matter how much the company might have believed in a handbag, if the sales staff in shops did not like it then the product didn’t move off the shelves.

“It is about engaging customers and working back from that but with the involvement of people who deal with customers every day.”

Diversity in all its forms is another area she has thought about at length. She believes there has been progress but is eager to see more.

“It is heading in the right direction, now comes crunch time in terms of being able to demonstrate year on year that we are making progress.”

For instance on the need for gender diversity in insurance she cites research that over 50% of entry level roles are held by women but fewer than 25% of executive positions.

Diversity

In her estimation some of the root causes are society wide but she is looking for insurance specific trends. One that she has picked up on is a reluctance to take on profit and loss (P&L) roles.

“For me what is interesting is the perception of those roles – what women hear P&L managers and leaders talk about.”

Her conversations have led her to believe that some see a need to be aggressive and feel that the job means only talking about numbers with issues of leadership and managing and developing people relegated in importance.

Lack of support also appears to be a stumbling block.

She tries to avoid putting herself on a pedestal preferring to continue investigating how she can help more women aspire for the top. If she is a role model it is by helping “people to grow and being a catalyst for them to develop their careers,” she sums up.

New pursuits

Outside of her own career Fresneau is keen to try new pursuits. Appropriately for someone who spent years in Australia she has at least tried surfing – “I was really terrible,” she laughs. She has also given golf a go. “My husband is a really good golfer but we found that a husband trying to teach his wife to play golf is not a good idea,” she laughs again.

Family is her priority and her preferred pastime is yoga. While her three teenage children have so far declined to sign up, yoga is something she is passionate about. “I did contemplate becoming a yoga teacher,” she notes.

Thoughtful, analytical and a team player – not to mention fluent in English and French as well as able to hold a conversation in Spanish, Italian and German – it is easy to imagine that she could have taken her career in many different directions. Having journeyed this far, physically and metaphorically, is she still happy with the decision taken back in Sydney?

“I love working in the insurance industry,” she concludes. “Compared to other industries we are not seen as glamorous. We all have to accept that but I think we do incredible things.”