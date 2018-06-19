Sue Langley lifts the lid on finding a successor for Grahame Chilton

The chairman reveals what it is like working with plain speaking Chily and discusses exciting times ahead at Gallagher with Matson.

“It is a really exciting time and we are all looking forward as a board to working with Simon [Matson], he is a great guy,” Gallagher’s UK non-executive chairman Sue Langley told Insurance Age.

Matson is due to takeover as head of Gallagher’s UK-based broker and underwriting division before the end of the year with current CEO Grahame Chilton stepping aside after three years in the role.

Langley ran the process of finding Chilton’s successor and praised Matson for being a very good broker, a really nice guy and a leader.

“He is enthusiastic, business focused and really keen to start,” Langley summed up.

Panel

According to Langley the method for appointing Matson was entirely normal involving a panel that she headed and final sign off from group in America.

“We specced the role and what we were looking for,” she detailed.

“We were really lucky that we had a lot of good internal and external candidates. We shortlisted, interviewed and selected.”

Matson has been associated with Gallagher since 2008 when he founded wholesale broker Alesco in a joint venture.

As head of London market specialty at Alesco he leads around 650 people giving him in Langley’s opinion “really good managing experience”.

When Chilton took up the job in 2015 upon the departure of David Ross for Towergate one of the questions posed was just how much retail experience he had.

Langley accepted that Matson’s track record was largely in wholesale broking but pointed out that from traditional retail to underwriting such as Pen and specialty and London Market business there was a mix of divisions in the overall offering.

“I think it is very unlikely that you would ever find a CEO that has depth of experience in all the arms. The whole point of Gallagher is we have really good divisional CEOs. What we are looking for is an insurance leader.”

Potential

However she declined to say too much on Matson’s future strategy for the business saying it was unfair while he had yet to even start the handover and liaise formally with the exec team.

“Gallagher is a really strong broker with great potential,” she noted. “It is really exciting and we are the broker where everyone wants to work.”

Matson’s appointment is subject to regulatory approval. There is no rush as he is able to have a prolonged handover period as Chilton prepares to return to focusing on Capsicum Re.

As to why the news has come out now Langley stated: “It was a very clear timeline and we wanted to make sure that we were ahead of the curve.”

And: “The good thing is that the handover can officially start. It will be out in the market and Simon can start to take more of the role. We’ll agree a date which will be towards the end of the year.”

Team

Taking over from Chilton will come with expectations as he is widely seen to have delivered a successful period of integration and stability leading to growth.

“It will be a shame when Chily moves on because he is great,” Langley admitted, “but we are entering the next phase.”

Chilton, when speaking with Insurance Age, had stressed the importance of teamwork in his successes.

“The only thing I can take any credit for is bringing together a group of highly motivated and innovative executive team members who have helped make me look quite clever,” Chilton opined.

Teamwork was a point developed by Langley as she drew parallels between the two men for being “entrepreneurial”.

“Grahame is a great leader because he surrounds himself with a good team and lets them got on with it.

“He spots the gaps and skills needed and puts in the right people.”

Plain speaker

She flagged that his style involved being a plain speaker – “you know where you are with Chily” – while respecting people and their working styles.

“He is clear about the direction in which to take the company but gives people the ability to get there in their own way.”

Langley has previously worked at Hiscox and Lloyd’s as well as a consultant before joining Gallagher in 2015.

She admitted it was not a step she had anticipated taking but had been convinced by Chilton over a cup of coffee.

“I was not intending on coming back into the insurance industry and had had a number of approaches,” she recalled.

It was her first time of working directly for a broking company.

“What attracted me to Gallaghers was the people, the business and the approach of the group. They have a very can-do attitude.”

The good place

At first she found an organisation that after all the acquisitions had “an awful lot of work to do on integration and standardisation”.

She has worked with Chilton on the issues through board meetings, executive management changes, acquisitions, staff changes and interaction with headquarters in the US.

And concluded on an upbeat note: “Now Gallagher are in a really good place.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.