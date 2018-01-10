JLT Specialty appoints Lucy Clarke as Global CEO

Clarke to take on the newly created role in April.

Jardine Lloyd Thompson (JLT) has appointed Lucy Clarke as chief executive of the group’s worldwide insurance broking activities, with the title Global CEO of JLT Specialty.

Clarke will step into the newly created position from the beginning of April.

She joined JLT in 2002 and currently leads JLT Specialty’s energy and marine teams. She was appointed deputy CEO of JLT Specialty in the UK in September 2015 and joined the group executive committee in September 2016.

According to the firm the new position covers all the group’s business activities except reinsurance broking and employee benefits.

It added that the move was designed to simplify the structure of the group’s operations and management.

She will report to the group CEO, Dominic Burke.

Confidence

Burke said: “I have every confidence that Lucy’s leadership of JLT’s global specialty businesses will drive the growth of our market share and support our strategy to become the leading global specialist risk adviser and broker.”

Clarke added: “I’m very happy to be taking on this new role at JLT. We are united in our determination to ensure that our clients are getting the very best from JLT, and the new structure is a reflection of that commitment.”

