Former Broker Network CEO Gary Duggan to lead Saga retail broker

Gary Duggan, formerly head of Broker Network and Paymentshield, has been appointed CEO of Saga Services.

Saga announced in a statement that as part of succession planning for its retail broking business Duggan has taken over from Roger Ramsden.

It added: “Gary joined Saga Services in September as its CEO designate and will also take responsibility for Saga Money, our financial services business. Gary has a wealth of financial services and insurance experience at GE, Barclays, and BGL.

“Most recently he was managing director of Junction, BGL’s general insurance partnerships business. Roger was due to take up a new role within the group but this will now not be taken forward following the review of the group’s operating structure. Roger will leave the business in Q1 2018 after completing a phased handover to Gary.”

In December last year Saga confirmed it was making 100 people redundant across the business.

Career

Duggan took on the CEO role at Paymentshield in June 2014 following the departure of Tim Johnson. It was revealed in December 2014 that he was leaving the business to take up a position at BGL.

Prior to joining Paymentshield he was CEO of Broker Network, a position he took up in 2013.

Lance Batchelor, CEO, commented: “These changes provide us with a more focused executive team as we target and invest in growth in the Saga customer base to achieve our long-term ambitions.

