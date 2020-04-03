Motor premiums rise 2.8% in Q1

Consumer Intelligence warned that telematics restrictions following coronavirus may hit youngest drivers hardest.

UK motor premiums have continued to rise, according to data published by Consumer Intelligence today (3 April).

Prices rose 2.8% over the last three months, contributing to a 5.5% increase in the last year.

The research firm said claims costs are “driving the continued upward trend”

It added that last year’s adjustment of the Ogden rate from -0.75% to -0.25% was also continuing to have an impact.

Age

The average car insurance premium now stands at £829.

While under 25s continue to pay the highest premiums, at an average of £1,795, the group has experienced the smallest increase over the last year (0.7%).

The over 50s and those between 25 and 49 experienced larger hikes at 7.4% and 6.2% respectively, although their average premiums were £402 and £693.

John Blevins, pricing expert at Consumer Intelligence, commented: “It’s a two-speed marketplace. Large-scale price increases are not being felt across the board.”

Regions

The West Midlands attracted the highest average premium rise of 8.0%, followed by Scotland (7.6%) and London (7.4%).

London remains the most expensive place for car insurance, with a typical policy costing £1,269.

Bucking the trend, however, is the South East. Drivers in the region will have experienced a 2.3% decline in premiums over the last three months, paying an average of £662 for their policy.

Blevins explained: “Claims experience and localised crime rates tend to influence regional pricing.”

Telematics

Consumer Intelligence recorded a slight increase of in the uptake of telematics over the past month.

The firm said 61% of the cheapest quotes for motorists aged under 25 include telematics products. This drops to 14% for those aged between 25 and 49 and to just 3% for the over 50s.

Blevins added: “Up until now, telematics has continued to keep generic premiums hikes at bay for the under 25s. However, under new lockdown conditions enforced to flatten the curve of the coronavirus outbreak, a number of insurers are hitting pause on offering telematics policies to new customers due to installation challenges.

“As a result, we could see the average premium for the under-25s rise over the coming weeks and months.”

