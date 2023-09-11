News analysis: How to boost organic customer acquisition through lead generation

From specialist commercial players to mass market personal lines, lead generation has been part of the broker sales armoury for years. But with a greater focus on digital channels and data, Siân Barton explores how the practice is evolving

Lead generation is in the spotlight again after Jensten bought More Telemarketing, a business focused on creating opportunities in the SME sector, and the British Insurance Brokers Association (Biba) added lead generation organisation, Vitale Digitale to its roster of official associates.

Leads, alongside consistent renewed business, are the lifeblood of growth for the broker space and one of the reasons Jensten elected to bring in More Telemarketing. James Hill, group marketing director at