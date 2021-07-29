TIF Group confirms travel insurance sales hiatus

Travel Insurance Facilities (TIF) has confirmed it has temporarily stopped selling travel cover to new customers after its German insurer Union Reiseversicherung (URV) paused new sales.

The managing general agent has partnered with URV since 2003 and according to its website it also underwrites travel insurance on behalf of White Horse Insurance Ireland.

The news was first reported by The Times and the hiatus also involves White Horse.

A customer notice on White Horse’s website stated that