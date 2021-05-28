Colm Holmes "great fit" for Allianz as brokers praise outgoing boss Jon Dye

Brokers have welcomed the news that Aviva’s Colm Holmes will be taking over as Allianz UK chief executive, after the provider revealed that current boss Jon Dye is set to exit in November.

However, market experts said the move came as a surprise and noted that Dye, who has been at the helm for eight years, will be missed.

Aston Lark group CEO Peter Blanc said he was shocked that Dye was stepping aside, noting he had not seen this coming at all.

“We think he’s been a brilliant CEO for Allianz