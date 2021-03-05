Intact commits to Scott Egan as RSA CEO

RSA buyers, Intact Financial Corporation, has confirmed that Scott Egan will remain as chief executive of RSA’s UK & International business following completion of the deal.

Canadian provider Intact made a formal offer to buy RSA’s Canadian, UK and International operations last November, while the rest of the business will be purchased by Danish insurer Tryg.

Egan, who took over as UK & International CEO in February 2019, will sit on the executive committee of Intact and report to chief