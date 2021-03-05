Intact commits to Scott Egan as RSA CEO
RSA buyers, Intact Financial Corporation, has confirmed that Scott Egan will remain as chief executive of RSA’s UK & International business following completion of the deal.
Canadian provider Intact made a formal offer to buy RSA’s Canadian, UK and International operations last November, while the rest of the business will be purchased by Danish insurer Tryg.
Egan, who took over as UK & International CEO in February 2019, will sit on the executive committee of Intact and report to chief
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Insurer
Videos/Podcasts
Insurance Covid-Cast: How has staff productivity been impacted by remote working?
For the 35th episode of Post and Insurance Age’s video series we gathered together a panel of senior insurance managers to discuss how productive staff have been since Covid-19 lockdown, and whether it has changed as restrictions have eased?Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Aviva’s Covid-19 BI claims exposure down to broker wordings
- Masojada: Hiscox regrets "anguish and uncertainty" caused by Covid-19 BI dispute
- Aston Lark snaps up Scottish broker
- Aviva to buy Axa XL's Private Clients business
- Brightside sold to Markerstudy seven years after collapse of initial deal
- Aston Lark buys Magenta Insurance
- JM Glendinning buys Staffordshire broker