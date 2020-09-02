Tulsi Naidu exits as Zurich UK CEO

Zurich UK chief executive officer, Tulsi Naidu, is moving to become CEO of the provider’s Asia Pacific (APAC) business from 1 January 2021.

Naidu became UK CEO in 2016 as part of global restructure changes which saw former UK CEO Vibhu Sharma exit the insurer.

Re-shaped

Zurich UK stated that Naidu had “reshaped and simplified” the business during her tenure as well as improved technical and digital capabilities and strengthened the team.

She will now join the Zurich Group executive committee