Covid-19: Lloyd's closes London underwriting room

Market moves to close its underwriting room from 4pm on 19 March to "avoid non-essential contact".

Lloyd’s has stated that its underwriting room in London will be closed from 4pm today (19 March).

On Friday 13 March, the market completed a stress test where it closed its underwriting room for 24 hours.

At the time, it stated that it was ramping up its business continuity preparations in case contingency measures due to Covid-19 escalate.

In a statement on its website, the market said: “The Lloyd’s underwriting room in London will be closed with effect from 16:00GMT 19 March in line with UK Government advice to avoid all non-essential contact.

“Following our successful resilience test on 13 March, we are confident that our emergency trading protocols will enable the market to continue trading during the closure and we will review this decision on a weekly basis.”

Lloyd’s highlighted that it remains open for business and is “ready to support our customers globally”.

