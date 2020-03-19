Covid-19: Lloyd's closes London underwriting room
Market moves to close its underwriting room from 4pm on 19 March to "avoid non-essential contact".
Lloyd’s has stated that its underwriting room in London will be closed from 4pm today (19 March).
On Friday 13 March, the market completed a stress test where it closed its underwriting room for 24 hours.
At the time, it stated that it was ramping up its business continuity preparations in case contingency measures due to Covid-19 escalate.
In a statement on its website, the market said: “The Lloyd’s underwriting room in London will be closed with effect from 16:00GMT 19 March in line with UK Government advice to avoid all non-essential contact.
“Following our successful resilience test on 13 March, we are confident that our emergency trading protocols will enable the market to continue trading during the closure and we will review this decision on a weekly basis.”
Lloyd’s highlighted that it remains open for business and is “ready to support our customers globally”.
For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Insurer
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 6 March 2020
The Insurance Age team discuss the most popular news stories of the week.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Covid-19: ABI admits few will be covered for BI
- Covid-19: Government addresses nation on pandemic BI cover
- Covid-19: ABI clarifies position on business insurance
- Covid-19: Biba defends hiring Boris Johnson as speaker
- Jelf sues DRP for alleged staff and client poaching
- LMA develops renewal clause amid Covid-19
- QBE to close UK offices in coronavirus stress test