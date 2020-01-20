Add your voice to the Insurance Age mental health campaign
The Insurance Age Head Lines campaign has been developed to help build a better insurance workplace and encourage the c-suite to talk about their personal experiences.
Insurance Age has today (20 January) launched its Head Lines campaign which has been developed to open up the conversation about mental health in the workplace and provide constructive ways forward for the insurance industry.
The move follows a blog by editor Siân Barton, who addressed the issue of mental health and discussed her own experiences last year.
Charity Mind has reported that the overall picture for mental health is getting worse and not better with an increasing number of people reporting suicidal thoughts or self-harming.
Barton commented: “As a people business it is imperative the sector does more than simply talk about mental health as a general issue. People at the highest level should lead on this and talk about their own experiences publicly.
“We should also share and explain what works well in the insurance environment and outline the key business benefits of developing an effective mental health strategy for the workplace.”
Stats
Mind suggested that a staggering one in four people will experience a mental health issue over 12 months. In England, one in six people report experiencing a common mental health problem (such as anxiety and depression) in any given week.
It’s very common and goes without saying that some of the 111,000+ people working in insurance will be experiencing challenges.
Insurance Age - Head Lines aims to achieve the following:
- Raise awareness of mental health for people working in the insurance space
- Share practical tips on how business can make life easier for staff with mental health problems
- Encourage c-suite level execs to talk about their own experience
- Examine the work of the government and regulator re mental health in the workplace
- Explore the unique pressures on those in the insurance space
Add your voice
Over the course of 2020, Insurance Age welcomes more comment from the market about their own personal experiences.
The initiative also wishes to highlight best practice in the industry and feature case studies that show what insurers and brokers have done to support staff with mental health challenges.
Ideally, supporters will do the following:
- Pledge to talk about their own experience publicly
- Pledge to employ the four core actions outlines in the Stevenson report
- Share case studies outlining how they have employed the core actions to help employees
- Talk about the business case for investing in mental health wellbeing for staff
To get things started the first edition of 2020 will see Claire Russell, founder of Mental Health in Business and an insurance broker with Perry Appleton, talk about her own experiences and call for more openness.
Please contact [email protected] if you wish to participate or support the campaign.
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Insurer
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 10 January 2020
Laurence Eastham and Siân Barton consider the top stories from the first full week back in the office in 2020, focusing on Gefion and the recent spate of run-off announcements.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Markerstudy forced to go "on hiatus" for new quotes in commercial lines
- Gallagher names North MD
- Pukka temporarily suspends trading
- Motor premiums may ‘reach the highest on record’
- FSCS levy hike reignites call for separate broker pot
- Claims inflation continues to bite at Hastings
- Romero and Qlaims partner on commercial property support