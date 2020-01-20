Add your voice to the Insurance Age mental health campaign

The Insurance Age Head Lines campaign has been developed to help build a better insurance workplace and encourage the c-suite to talk about their personal experiences.

Insurance Age has today (20 January) launched its Head Lines campaign which has been developed to open up the conversation about mental health in the workplace and provide constructive ways forward for the insurance industry.

The move follows a blog by editor Siân Barton, who addressed the issue of mental health and discussed her own experiences last year.

Charity Mind has reported that the overall picture for mental health is getting worse and not better with an increasing number of people reporting suicidal thoughts or self-harming.

Barton commented: “As a people business it is imperative the sector does more than simply talk about mental health as a general issue. People at the highest level should lead on this and talk about their own experiences publicly.

“We should also share and explain what works well in the insurance environment and outline the key business benefits of developing an effective mental health strategy for the workplace.”

Stats

Mind suggested that a staggering one in four people will experience a mental health issue over 12 months. In England, one in six people report experiencing a common mental health problem (such as anxiety and depression) in any given week.

It’s very common and goes without saying that some of the 111,000+ people working in insurance will be experiencing challenges.

Insurance Age - Head Lines aims to achieve the following:

Raise awareness of mental health for people working in the insurance space

Share practical tips on how business can make life easier for staff with mental health problems

Encourage c-suite level execs to talk about their own experience

Examine the work of the government and regulator re mental health in the workplace

Explore the unique pressures on those in the insurance space

Add your voice

Over the course of 2020, Insurance Age welcomes more comment from the market about their own personal experiences.

The initiative also wishes to highlight best practice in the industry and feature case studies that show what insurers and brokers have done to support staff with mental health challenges.

Ideally, supporters will do the following:

Pledge to talk about their own experience publicly

Pledge to employ the four core actions outlines in the Stevenson report

Share case studies outlining how they have employed the core actions to help employees

Talk about the business case for investing in mental health wellbeing for staff

To get things started the first edition of 2020 will see Claire Russell, founder of Mental Health in Business and an insurance broker with Perry Appleton, talk about her own experiences and call for more openness.

Please contact [email protected] if you wish to participate or support the campaign.