UK-wide redundancies underway at RSA
It is believed that broker-facing roles will be impacted.
RSA has confirmed that its ongoing UK-wide change programme will lead to a number of redundancies across the business, Insurance Age can reveal.
The provider stated in its trading update for Q3 2019 that it had begun restructuring its UK operations. It further revealed it had spent £8m on the cost reduction programme in Q3.
Insurance Age understands that some people who work in broker-facing roles in RSA’s Global Risk Solutions (GRS) and Commercial Risk Solutions (CRS) divisions are at risk of redundancy as part of the merger.
RSA announced in September this year that it is combining CRS and GRS to create a unified commercial division.
Job losses
At the time of the announcement, RSA UK and International chief executive officer, Scott Egan, did not deny that the move could lead to job losses, but would not be drawn to reveal any more details.
It is unclear how many roles will be affected in total and the provider declined to comment on a timeframe for when the changes will be implemented.
A spokesperson for RSA commented: “Over the course of 2019, we’ve made a number of changes to the way we operate in the UK and in some cases this has, unfortunately, resulted in colleagues leaving the business.
“We never take these decisions lightly and, as always, our priority is to fully support the teams and individuals affected.”
Changes
Recent changes to the GRS division include a redevelopment to focus on five key areas – Rail, Chemical, Food and Beverage, Real Estate and Renewables.
Last November, a restructure in its specialty and wholesale business, part of GRS, saw the provider exit its international construction, international freight and fixed price marine protection and indemnity business lines.
Egan, who took over his role from former CEO Steve Lewis in February this year, has previously pledged a renewed broker focus at the provider.
Last year, brokers told Insurance Age that RSA has become increasingly “much less visible” to regional brokers and at the time of Lewis’ departure experts questioned the provider’s strategy when it comes to brokers.
In response to the merger of GRS and CRS, brokers said the move will have a positive impact on RSA’s relationship with intermediaries.
For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Insurer
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 1 November 2019
The Insurance Age team unpick the most popular news stories of the week, including the Gallagher/Ardonagh court case.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Aviva to cut personal lines products down to 40 from 400
- Marsh Commercial to move small business to five centres
- Ex-One Commercial boss Mike Keating launches MGA
- Two brokers on FSCS insolvency list
- Allianz teams up with restoration firm to speed up claims process
- David Ross reveals heartbreak after “harrowing” Gallagher v. Ardonagh case
- People Moves Round-up: 18-22 November 2019