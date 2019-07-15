Insurers disappointed by the new discount rate

Government has changed the rate from -0.75% to -0.25%, which is a smaller rise than what was generally expected.

Insurers have reacted with disappointment after the government announced that the discount rate will be increased from -0.75 to -0.25.

Martin Milliner, LV General Insurance claims director, commented: “Today’s announcement whilst replacing the absurd and fiscally irresponsible decision to cut the Ogden discount rate to -0.75%, doesn’t in our view go far enough.

“At this level we believe that claimants will remain over-compensated, thus undermining the common law principle of 100% compensation.

“This means that uncertainty will remain for claimants, lawyers and compensators alike as this rate will be surely challenged once again at the next review in five years’ time.”

The general expectation in the market had been that the new rate would be between 0 and 1%.

In February 2017, the rate was slashed from 2.5% to -0.75%, in a move that caused instability across the insurance sector.

Failure

David Nichols, Zurich’s chief claims officer, stated that after a lengthy engagement with the insurance sector on how to achieve a balanced rate, Zurich is “greatly disappointed with today’s announcement”.

“It’s essential that claimants get the compensation they are entitled to following an injury,” he continued.

Adding: “However, the government’s failure to change the discount rate to a balanced level will only serve to increase the cost and, therefore, affordability of certain types of insurance.

“This rate is likely to reduce both market coverage and affordability for higher risk customers such as road hauliers, commercial fleets, young drivers and older drivers. It will also have a financial impact on public liability cover for the public sector and businesses.”

Following the first rate change 15 insurer chief executives met with Chancellor Phillip Hammond to discuss the discount rate.

Lord Chancellor and Justice Secretary David Gauke announced the first review of the Ogden rate on 19 March.

Reform

David Williams, managing director of underwriting & technical services at Axa Insurance, commented: “The Lord Chancellor’s announcement today is disappointing to say the least and doesn’t provide the equality of compensation that we would have hoped for and expected.”

He added that a negative rate does not “reflect the economic reality of the investment opportunities for those receiving lump sum payments”.

“Whilst reform was certainly needed to ensure fair compensation for accident victims, the rate announced today causes other problems,” Williams continued.

He added: “Minus 0.25% is below the level that most commentators were expecting, below the rate insurers have been using for pricing, and below the level most claims have been settling at whilst we awaited the announcement.”

Over-compensation

Meanwhile insurance industry lawyers agreed that the new rate was a disappointment to the sector, with Andrew Hibbert, partner and head of the catastrophic injury team at BLM, stating that the new rate was intended to be a “more realistic and evidence-based way on valuing injury claims”.

Hibbert continued: “We haven’t yet seen the reasons for the decision, but the new minus 0.25% rate is a disappointment to us and our insurance clients since we’ve very recently been settling cases at plus 0.5% and above - we’d hoped the new rate would be around that number.

“I am doubtful that this new rate removes the risk of over-compensation which the government itself said was significant at the previous rate of -0.75%.”

Charles Ashmore, head of catastrophic injury at global legal business, DWF, noted that the new rate should not be a complete surprise following developments in Scotland where the predicted rate has been in the region of -0.25%.

However, he added that it “will be considered to be at the very lowest end of expectations and at a level which many believe will still result in overcompensation to claimants”.

Ashmore continued: “A dual rate was apparently considered but ruled out at this stage due to insufficient evidence, though it has not been ruled out in future and there will be further consultation.

“The indications are that the next review will take place ‘within 5 years’ so for the immediately foreseeable future all parties have certainty, even if they do not currently have the multipliers available – new versions of the Ogden tables will no doubt be available shortly.”

Humane decision

However, personal injury lawyers have previously criticised that the government was looking at changing the rate again.

Matthew Maxwell Scott, executive director of the Association of Consumer Support Organisations, said: “We welcome the change in policy that ensures levels of compensation for catastrophically injured people are now subject to proper review.

“Since the financial crash, the discount rate for many years hugely favoured insurers at the expense of injured people.

“The Chancellor’s decision to set a -0.25% rate is a sober assessment of the facts, and regular reviews will ensure that the rate can be amended every five years to take account of interest rates, investment returns and other economic data.”

Stuart Hanley, deputy head of Minister Law legal services, welcomed the “humane decision by the Lord Chancellor, which will ensure that critically injured people are properly funded, and the principle of 100% compensation is maintained”.

He concluded: “Although a revised upwards rate at minus 0.25% will reduce compensation payments (previously -0.75%) the new rate does reflect the fact that the government accepts it is a risky and costly business for claimants to invest their compensation successfully in order to fully fund the enormous changes in their lives following serious injury.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox,sign up for our daily newsletter.