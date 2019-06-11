Unrated Gefion reports losses in 2018

Danish provider received cash injection to improve its solvency ratio on 6 May.

Unrated Danish provider Gefion Insurance A/S has been forced to take action to bring its solvency ratio back to 130%, after its Solvency Capital requirement increased from m(million)DKK120.6 in 2017 (£14.4m) to mDKK178.7 in 2018.

The motor insurer stated in its Solvency Report that these actions included a cash injection of mDKK39.6 which, along with an increased level of reinsurance with an existing reinsurer, brought its solvency ratio up from 72% on 6 May 2019.

This latest move follows a cash injection of €2m (£1.74m) from its shareholders in May 2018. The document revealed that the provider also received a subordinated loan of €10m in July 2017.

According to the report, Gefion’s own funds, consisting of ordinary share capital, reconciliation reserve and subordinated debt, have decreased from t(thousand)DKK162,447 in 2017 to tDKK128,732.

Results

In addition, the firm reported an underwriting loss of tDKK39,437 in 2018, compared to an underwriting profit of tDKK18,336 in 2017.

The document also showed an overall loss of tDKK48,389 in 2018 (2017: profit of tDKK11,593) while its gross written premium (GWP) grew from tDKK1,783,773 in 2017 to tDKK2,421,156 in 2018.

Gefion further reported a dip in return on investments to a loss of tDKK8,739, compared to a profit of tDKK4,374 in the preceding year.

“The results are unsatisfactory and not in line with the expected objectives,” the company stated in the document.

It added: “Gefion Insurance expects 2019 to be a year of consolidation with no growth and a stable or slightly declining premium volume both gross and net of reinsurance and a strong focus on profitability and cost saving initiatives.”

During 2018 Gefion increased the amount of gross premiums it places in the UK to tDKK1,391,741 (2017: tDKK1,079,687).

Earlier this year, Gefion was ordered to re-publish its 2017 annual report and half year report for 2018 with supplementary and corrective information by the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority.

The board of directors stated in the document that it has initiated the establishment of an audit committee in Gefion Insurance, according to regulatory requirements.

Unrated

Gefion provides backing to UK MGAs including Pukka and Bollington’s Anjuna Underwriting.

Unrated Danish capacity has been in the spotlight since the collapse of Alpha Insurance in 2018. At the time, taxi specialist broker Cover My Cab moved its policyholders from Alpha to Gefion.

In December last year, motor and pet provider Qudos also went bankrupt.

Insurance Age also revealed last year that Close Brothers had reassessed its relationship with Gefion and would only write recourse policies for Gefion Insurance-backed products as of 1 November 2018.

In addition, Premium Credit said in October last year that it had the provider under “active review”.

