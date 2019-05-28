Aviva set to reveal UK overhaul - reports

Speculation is mounting that the insurer is set to split its UK life and GI businesses following the appointment of Maurice Tulloch as CEO.

Aviva’s new chief executive, Maurice Tulloch, is to split the firm’s UK business into two parts after indicating that he wanted to “bring greater energy, pace and commercial thinking to Aviva”, according to reports.

In news revealed by the Financial Times (FT) Aviva’s UK business could be divided into life and non-life business as part of a restructure reversing its 2017 decision to merge its two main businesses.

The FT detailed that next Thursday (6 June) Maurice Tulloch who became the insurer’s chief executive officer in March will update Aviva’s investors on his plan for the firm.

When Tulloch first became CEO he commented: “There is a clear opportunity to realise Aviva’s significant but untapped potential. Aviva is financially strong, we have a well-known brand and excellent businesses. But there is more to do to improve returns for shareholders.”

He stated that the insurer now had to focus on “fundamentals of insurance” and giving customers the best possible experience.

Tulloch replaced Mark Wilson who left the insurer after a period of gardening leave.

Following his appointment, Tulloch reorganised the management team began to bring more business leaders onto the senior leadership team to broaden it, Patrick Dixneuf became CEO of Aviva’s European business in April and joined the leadership team alongside Colm Holmes, CEO of Aviva Canada and Global Corporate & Specialty.

Last month Andy Briggs, who had been widely tipped for the CEO role at Aviva, also stood down from his position as CEO UK insurance.

Aviva declined to comment.

