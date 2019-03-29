Sabre reveals flat set of results for 2018

Post-tax profit drops slightly as GWP remains flat at £210m.

Sabre Insurance has published a profit after tax to £50.1m in 2018, a small drop from the £53.3m it reported in 2017.

In addition, the provider’s combined operating ratio deteriorated slightly to 70.6% in 2018 from 68.5% in the preceding year.

Meanwhile its gross written premium remained flat at £210.0m (2017: £210.7m).

Environment

Sabre explained that the decrease in profit was a result of an “exceptional loss ratio in 2017 and an environment in 2018 not conducive to growth”.

It added that in line with its group strategy, the provider had chosen not to chase volume at the expense of its combined operating ratio.

The provider floated on the London Stock Exchange in December 2017 and chief executive officer Geoff Carter argued last year that there was no pressure on the business to grow its GWP.

Sabre confirmed in September 2018 that private equity investors BC Partners and Sabre founder Angus Ball had sold shares in the business worth £116.4m.

Organic

Commenting on the results, Carter said: “Against the backdrop of what have been competitive underlying market conditions during the year, we have stuck to our core principle of focusing on underwriting profitability over volume growth.

“This has ensured that we maintained our market-leading underwriting performance, with a combined operating ratio better than our target, and continued to deliver strong organic capital generation.”

Looking ahead, Carter stated that there “remains uncertainty around the market dynamics”, adding: “We will continue to take a prudent approach to monitoring and responding to potential changes and trends in our industry, taking pricing action only when speculation and opinion becomes fact.”

Carter concluded: “We are confident that by maintaining our absolute focus on underwriting discipline - treating volume as an output not target - we will continue to deliver strong profitability and attractive, consistent returns for shareholders and are well positioned to take advantage of growth opportunities at the appropriate time.”

