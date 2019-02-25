Profit, COR and GWP all improve at Hiscox

COR is 94.4% for the group but UK reports broker “indigestion” as the provider beds in new systems and admits changes had a knock-on effect on service. Plus insurer reveals Brexit costs.

Hiscox has reported increased GWP of $3.8bn (£2.9bn) for the full year 2018 compared to $3.3bn in 2017.

Profit before tax also improved dramatically, rising from $40m to $137.4m while COR went from 98.8% to 94.9%.

In the UK GWP shot up 11.5% to $799.5m (2017: $717.1m).

Brokers

But the insurer admitted that UK brokers had been impacted by system developments which had an effect on service to the market.

Bronek Masojada, CEO, wrote in his results report: “In the broker channel, IT change dominated the agenda this year and growth was lower than in previous years. Adapting to our new system with new ways of working has caused some indigestion and had a knock-on effect to our usual standards of service to our brokers and customers.

“We appreciate their support as we work to get things right. In 2019, our existing broker high net worth business will begin to transition to the new system. We expect growth in the broker channel will continue to be affected as these changes take place, until we reach full operational capability by mid-2019.”

According to the provider cyber was a “bright spot” and grew ahead of budget with GDPR and news of breaches increasing demand.

The direct business in the UK also reached £100m of premium.

The report singled out the contribution of the UK home insurance market.

It stated: “The home insurance market remains competitive, with escape of water claims still prevalent and now some subsidence claims after a dry summer.

“As a result, premiums have increased, and while we try and mitigate the impact of price increases on our customers, we must be disciplined if we are to provide the service that they expect.”

The provider said that the London Market division was the standout performer for the group as a whole. It detailed that it returned to growth and profit after three years of disciplined cycle management.

Brexit

The results document also outlined the business’s plans around Brexit – something it insisted it was ready for, commenting: “Our business is ready for Brexit, even if British politicians are not.”

It has created Hiscox SA, a new Luxembourg insurer to carry its retail risks, and will utilise Lloyd’s Brussels to insure European Economic Area risks which were previously placed with Lloyd’s of London.

According to Hiscox: “Adapting to Brexit cost Hiscox approximately $15m in one-off costs, the majority of which were incurred during 2018, and an expected ongoing cost of $2.4m per annum. It has also led to an increase in required capital of approximately €100m, around half of which will moderate over time.”

Masojada commented on the group figures as a whole: “We have generated strong growth and good profits in a busy year for claims. The tough action we took in our London Market business is paying off, and we are seeing some positive momentum in big-ticket lines, where rates, terms and conditions are improving.

“We are growing well in our chosen retail segments, and our small market shares mean the size of the opportunity in retail remains immense. We will continue to invest in our people, infrastructure and brand and maintain our focus on disciplined growth.”

