Axa UK reveals growth in commercial lines

But personal lines revenues dip, while COR for the UK & Ireland business improves slightly.

Axa UK & Ireland has posted higher revenues in commercial lines and a slightly improved combined operating ratio (COR) for 2018.

The business revealed a COR of 98.4% for the property and casualty business, compared to 99.1% in 2017.

Total revenue for commercial lines was £1.36bn in 2018 (2017: £1.34bn), with commercial motor reporting revenues of £597.4m and non-motor £767.3m.

However total revenue in personal lines dipped to £1.55bn, from £1.64bn in the preceding year.

Personal motor revenue was £1.04bn, while the provider reported a personal lines non-motor revenue fall of 8% to £510.7m.

The business also reported underlying earnings of £378.0m (2017: £303.5m).

Commercial
Last year the insurer noted that it was focusing on growing its commercial lines business, particularly by building on its SME book.

In April 2018, former Axa group CEO UK & Ireland Amanda Blanc left the provider to take on the CEO Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) role at Zurich Insurance Group.

In July, Axa named Claudio Gienal as her replacement.

Thomas Buberl, chief executive officer of Axa, said that commercial continued to be one of its “preferred lines” adding that 2018 had been a “pivotal year in Axa’s transformation journey”.

He commented: “Continuing to benefit from our simplified operating model, we achieved a significant increase in gross revenues across all of our geographies.”

