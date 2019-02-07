Beazley’s pre-tax profit halves in 2018

Results impacted by catastrophe claims but provider continues to see broker opportunities from Birmingham base.

Beazley has reported a 55% drop in pre-tax profit for the year ended 31 December 2018.

The Lloyd’s provider posted a pre-tax profit of $76.4m (£59.2m) in 2018 compared to $168.0m in 2017.

Chief executive officer Andrew Horton explained that the drop was due to a decline in investment returns.

The results were also impacted by severe natural catastrophe claims from the wildfires in California.

According to the insurer its catastrophe reserves had already been depleted from 2017’s heavy catastrophe losses of $175m.

However Beazley’s gross written premium for 2018 rose by 12% to $2.62bn from $2.34bn in the preceding year.

In addition its combined operating ratio improved slightly to 98% (2017: 99%).

Birmingham

According to Horton Beazley is continuing to invest in its Birmingham office, where the provider sees an opportunity to grow its UK regional broker book.

“Bizarrely our international play is also business [from] regional UK that doesn’t go through London,” he commented.

“There’s an opportunity to write more business within the UK regions by not being in London and having an office in Birmingham gives us access to that.”

Horton further explained that the Birmingham branch was originally set up in order to access a different talent pool outside of London and noted that Beazley was currently looking to recruit more underwriters into it.

Brexit

With Brexit around the corner the CEO noted that Beazley is “as prepared as we can be”. In 2017 the provider converted its Irish reinsurance company into an insurance company.

“The Brexit preparation is always a challenging one, because no one knows what’s going to happen when we do leave the EU,” he continued.

“But having our Irish insurance company now operating in Spain, France and Germany and also writing business through Lloyd’s Brussels is as good a position as we can be at this point in time. Of course uncertainty does cause some confusion.”

Headwinds

Commenting on the UK business, Horton stated: “Our business confronted some stiff headwinds in 2018, which impacted both our underwriting and investment returns.

“By contrast, we enter 2019 with some moderate tailwinds: firmer pricing for some lines of business and higher interest rates to underpin our investment returns.

“However the world remains a very uncertain place, with political risk – the kind that none of us can insure against – threatening global growth through trade wars and protectionism.”

He explained that Beazley’s focus for 2019 would be on continuing to invest in its people and systems and stated that the provider had a positive outlook.

Horton concluded: “Although market conditions were challenging, depressing our earnings, we entered 2019 with positive premium rate momentum and higher interest rates that should deliver stronger returns going forward.”

