ECIC launches LEI for contractors

First new product since Markel takeover.

ECIC has unveiled a legal expenses insurance product (LEI) for the contractor market.

The Markel-owned insurer cited figures showing that the cost of legal disputes in UK construction were at an all-time high and that tribunal cases rose sharply in the past year.

According to the firm the new policy will enable regional commercial brokers to offer contractors “valuable protection in the event of legal disputes”.

ECIC detailed that the insurance was available as an add-on to its commercial combined policy and included cover for trade supply contract disputes, construction contract disputes, trade registration protection and trade operator’s licence disputes as well as trade and engineers regulatory protection.

Strengths

The company added that policyholders have access to a dedicated claims line, a legal advice line and the Markel Law Hub.

Richard Forrest Smith, CEO of ECIC highlighted that the product was the first since being bought by Markel and “leverages the strengths” of fellow Markel-owned business Abbey Legal.

“This is one of a number planned for the coming year that will boost our proposition to the broker market and in turn, strengthen the range of covers brokers can offer their specialist contractor customers,” he commented.

