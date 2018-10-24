Car premiums continue to drop in Q3 2018 according to AA

Customers benefiting from 10% yearly fall.

Research by The AA has shown an ongoing slide in car insurance premiums from the all-time high of the second quarter of 2017.

The average quoted Shoparound premium for an annual comprehensive car insurance policy stood at £628.24 in the third quarter of 2018. It was £726.93 at its Q2 2017 peak.

The most recent figures represent a 3.9% drop in three months and a 9.9% fall over 12 months.

Reduction

The index uses aggregator, direct and broker quotes to find an average of the five cheapest quotes for each ‘customer’ in a nationwide basket of risks.

Third party, fire and theft risk premiums, which are traditionally more expensive than comprehensive insurance due to the types of drivers who buy the policies, reduced by even more.

The line fell by 6.2% in the quarter to £955.21 which meant a total 11.4% reduction year-on-year.

The company suggested that the continuing decline in car insurance pricing was due in part to the expectation of potential savings that could be made in the wake of the Civil Liability Bill whiplash reforms.

Uncertainties

The AA’s director of insurance, Janet Connor, said: “A significant fall in the cost of car insurance is welcome news for drivers and, the average premium quote is now more than £69 cheaper than a year ago.

“But there are several uncertainties on the horizon.

“The Civil Liability Bill has been delayed and there is concern that some of the measures included in the Bill may be watered down.”

She concluded: “Similarly, the government’s commitment to revise the so-called ‘Ogden’ or discount rate on injury payments has also been delayed, but is expected during the first quarter of 2019.”

