Inperio upgrades terrorism product with denial of access

MGA criticises Pool Re.

Inperio has added denial of access without the need for any physical damage to occur before a policy holder can make a claim to its terrorism insurance product.

The independent managing general agent (MGA) and Lloyd’s coverholder said the Borough Market attacks in London in June 2017 became a wakeup call for the industry to need to consider terrorism insurance more carefully.

It argued that Pool Re had failed to pay many denial of access claims following that event. According to the MGA, this gap in cover and Pool Re’s admission that their product needed to change alarmed many brokers.

Cover

Simon Lovat, director of Inperio commented: “The changing face of terrorism has meant the insurance industry has had to reconsider the type of cover it provides for its clients.

“It is no longer just about bombs going off, it is about how small fanatical groups with little or no formal training and equipment can inflict maximum damage and disruption without any damage to property occurring.”

