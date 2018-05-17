Redundancy threat for 15 people in Zurich's Bristol office

This follows Zurich's underwriting restructure, but the insurer states it is not looking to cut its headcount, as it moves to close Bristol base.

Zurich Insurance has confirmed that 15 people in its Bristol office have been put at risk of redundancy following the restructure of its underwriting operation in the UK, Insurance Age can reveal.

However, a spokesman for the insurer said the business was not looking to cut headcount and that it was hoping to move affected people to other offices or redeploy them in other roles in the South West.

As previously reported the restructure will see a new SME team based in Leeds, a Croydon hub for business written through schemes and a centralised team in Birmingham focusing on international business.

The spokesman commented: “These roles don’t exist in the Bristol office anymore, but this isn’t a redundancy programme. Our headcount will remain the same.

“It’s a small number of people that are affected and we hope that we don’t lose any of them. We will encourage them to move to one of the other offices.”

Premises

The Zurich spokesman also stated that the insurer was “moving away from having fixed premises” in Bristol.

He said: “We are committed to the South West as a region, but because of the size of the region this team covers it makes more sense to move to agile working.

“We decided that having a physical office in Bristol was unnecessary and that it’s easier for people to work from home or on the road.”

