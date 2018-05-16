XL Catlin launches leisure product

Offering designed to help protect visitor attractions against security threats and catastrophic injury claims.

XL Catlin has launched Leisure Protect – an insurance package aimed at the mid to large visitor attraction sector and designed to provide assistance against a range of security threats and in the event of catastrophic injury.

XL Catlin, recently acquired by Axa in a $15bn deal, detailed that the comprehensive insurance package for the attractions sector would initially be available in the UK and Ireland.

The proposition comes with location limits of up to $25m (£18.45m) for bodily injury, property damage and business interruption resulting from a range of catastrophic events including security-related threats, from workplace violence to terrorism.

Response

The carrier detailed that the offering also delivers 24/7 expert crisis response, with support provided by business communications consultancy, Instinctif Partners, for the first 48 hours following an incident, as well as comprehensive business recovery assistance.

Additional digital risk management software capability can also be provided in conjunction with Mobaro Park.

Paul Thomas, global product head, sport and leisure at XL Catlin, said: “Catastrophic injury and security-related risks are a major concern for visitor attractions around the world.

“Having the right insurance cover in place is essential, not only for the financial protection it provides for property, business interruption and third-party liabilities, but also for the crisis response support it can offer should an incident take place.”

