Moving away from brokers would be a “major dereliction of duty”, says Phil Bayles

Phil Bayles, managing director of UK intermediaries at Aviva, has promised brokers that they will see a “continuation” of the strategy that has made the business “successful over the years” as he explained the recent management changes at the insurer.

Colm Holmes, the chief executive officer of Aviva UK general insurance, is moving to become president and chief executive officer of Aviva Canada.

Rob Townend, currently Aviva’s UK claims director, has been appointed managing director of Aviva UK general insurance and Bayles has taken on additional responsibility for leading the trading strategy.

Strategy

Bayles told Insurance Age: “What you are going to see is consistency of strategy.

“It is about providing great quality service, trying to innovate and taking market leading positions where it is appropriate.”

According to Bayles at the heart of the approach “is a philosophy about partnerships”.

He explained: “We try to work in partnership with brokers to support them, help their clients and help them grow their businesses. That is what we will carry on doing.”

Bayles noted that his new responsibilities were a “step up”.

However he reassured brokers that they would still be receiving his full attention.

Dereliction

“It would be a major of dereliction of duty if brokers were to see less of me,” he commented.

“That is not my intent. My intent is to be out there and active in the market.”

Adding: “It would be very difficult to run a business if you don’t have that level of client and distributor insight.”

He also confirmed that there were no structural changes in the teams that he runs dealing with brokers.

Claims

As to the appointment of Townend, who has been with the firm since 1996, Bayles flagged that he was already known to brokers.

“Our claims service is exceptionally good, it is world class,” Bayles claimed.

“It is Rob and his team that have built that claims service. He is a very good practitioner. He has been close to brokers for a long period of time and knows a lot of them already.”

The intermediaries boss denied that the reshuffle was due to any problems at the insurer.

“There isn’t a need to change,” he stressed.

“There is always a need to innovate and run hard to stay ahead of people and we will keep doing that. But there is no change in direction.”

Green

He argued that Holmes was moving to Canada for “positive reasons” and that “the things you look for for good health as a business are all on green” listing the financial strength of the insurer, internal tracking data and the results of external research including Insurance Age’s sentiment survey.

Over the years Aviva has seen a rapid turnover of UK general insurance leaders – from David McMillan to Robin Spencer in 2012; from Spencer to Maurice Tulloch in 2013; from Tulloch to Holmes in 2016 and now Townend.

Bayles declined to comment directly on the revolving door stressing that the latest shake-up was evidence of “people within our business that have proven they are very good at their job over a period of time”.

Quality

He opined that having the ability to promote from within was a mark of strength and that the stability of the strategy was the key metric.

“The quality of those people has been very high and the strategy we have pursued has been very consistent,” he concluded.

“What is most important is we are building a sustainable business with the right depth of management. I am confident of that at Aviva.”

