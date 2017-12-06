The FCA fines Bluefin £4m

Regulator says broker failed to manage conflict arising from being owned by Axa in 2011 to 2014.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has fined Bluefin Insurance Services £4,023,800 for “having inadequate systems and controls and failing to provide information to its customers about Bluefin’s independence in a way that was clear, fair and not misleading”.

The FCA detailed that between 9 March 2011 and 31 December 2014, Bluefin, which was owned by Axa UK at the time, held itself out to be ‘truly independent’ when providing advice and recommending insurers to customers.

However, according to the watchdog the broker failed to implement “adequate systems and controls” to manage the conflict that arose from Bluefin being owned by an insurer.

The FCA stated that Bluefin’s independence was “compromised by its culture which promoted business strategies, including a policy which focused on increasing the business placed with its parent company, over treating customers fairly”.

It added that Bluefin brokers did not disclose this policy, which put customers at risk of being misled into believing they were dealing with a broker who would conduct an unbiased search of the market.

Culture

Mark Steward, executive director of enforcement and market oversight, said: “Insurance brokers must promote a culture in which they act in their customers’ best interests and provide them with the information they need to make an informed decision. This is central to the relationship between the industry and its customers.

“It is also unacceptable that firms hold themselves out as independent when they are not.”

The regulator further stated that Bluefin has agreed to settle at an early stage of the investigation and therefore received a 30% reduction in their overall fine. Without this discount the fine would have been £5,748,200.

The FCA also highlighted that it makes no criticism of any member of the Axa Group other than Bluefin.

Bluefin was purchased by Marsh in 2016, in a deal worth £295m.

Investigation

A spokesman for Marsh said: “We were aware of the investigation into these practices in Bluefin when we acquired the business at the end of last year.

“After the transaction closed we reviewed and, where appropriate, improved Bluefin’s practices and policies to align them with our own high, client-centric standards. During this time we have also worked with the FCA to ensure that this case was fully resolved.”

A spokesperson from Axa commented: “The FCA is clear in its Warning Notice that there is no criticism of anyone at Axa or Axa as a company in its findings. As such and as Bluefin is no longer part of the Axa Group, it would be inappropriate to comment any further.”

