ERS launches agriculture operations team

Insurer says move follows feedback from brokers wanting easy access to its agricultural operations.

ERS has launched a new agriculture operations team, following what it said was a 24% increase in demand for its agriculture policies in the last six months.

The 27-strong team will be based at ERS’ offices in Swansea and the provider stated that the unit will focus entirely on agriculture business with the aim to deliver fast, expert advice on new business, renewals, MTAs and claims.

The Lloyd’s motor insurer noted that the move would enable the business to respond to broker needs more effectively and follows feedback from brokers wanting easy access to its agricultural operations.

ERS said its response times had proved by over 30%, following a pilot phase.

It added that a dedicated agriculture hotline also means that broker calls are answered within an average of two seconds, by experts who speak their language.

Investment

Scott Tillbrook, Head of Commercial at ERS, said: “Six months ago we made some significant changes to our agriculture product and we’ve since been encouraged by the positive broker feedback and demand for an ERS Agriculture policy.

“Our investment in dedicated operations for agriculture is reinforced by some of the strongest technical underwriting in the market to deliver a speed and continuity of service that is paramount for brokers in this sector.”

