UK Broker Week: Stuart Reid on client service

In the build up to UK Broker Week, chair of Partners& Stuart Reid discusses winning Broker of the Year 2023, looks back to the past and forward into the business’s future.

One year on from Partners& securing a hat-trick of gongs at the UK Broker Awards Reid took time out to reflect on the triple triumph.

Partners& walked away with the Commercial Broker of the Year, Training and overall Broker of the Year awards in 2023.

Reid highlighted CEO Phil Barton’s admirable commitment to client service and credited him as one reason for Partners& winning Broker of the Year.

“Phil is absolutely hellbent on providing service in the industry,” Reid said adding the company’s