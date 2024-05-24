Insurance Age

Uncorking the Great British wine market – the insurance of vineyards

Collection of three different wines in glasses
David Harrison, viticulture specialist at NFU Mutual, shares his thoughts on meeting the insurance challenges facing the booming winery and vineyards sector.

Figures from Wines of Great Britain revealed the largest ever yield of 20 million to 22 million bottles last year, around 60% up on the previous best in 2018.

The association for the English and Welsh wine industry labelled 2023 as one that “will undoubtedly be remembered as a near perfect year”.

Production over the years has increased because of more vines being planted and higher yields. The number of hectares in production almost trebled between 2012 and 2023, while yields per hectare have

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: