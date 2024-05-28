Only one in 10 consumers aware of ‘ghost broking’ threat

Ninety percent of people who have heard of online insurance fraud are unaware of the term ‘ghost broking’, according to the Association of British Insurers.

Ghost broking has been a high-profile problem for the insurance industry in recent years (see box, at bottom).

In February, officers from the City of London Police’s Insurance Fraud Enforcement Department served nine cease and desist notices over a two-week period to help tackle ghost brokers.

At a time when threats from cyber criminals are increasing, the ABI commissioned research to assess customer awareness and understanding of insurance fraud.

The trade body polled 2000 people and found almost