Ecclesiastical aims to help brokers with Independent Schools Risk Barometer
Ecclesiastical has launched The Independent Schools Risk Barometer 2024 to help brokers talk to clients in the sector about the biggest risks they face.
The barometer explores the top risks focusing on key areas of concern including managing mental health and wellbeing, mergers and acquisitions, and school building safety.
The insurer is encouraging brokers to share the findings with clients.Issues
Key risks, challenges, and opportunities facing independent schools covered in the report include:Pupil safeguardingPupil mental healthStaff mental healthRecruitment / retention of teachersMergers and acquisitionsSustainable school buildingsSchool
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insurer
Only one in 10 consumers aware of ‘ghost broking’ threat
Ninety percent of people who have heard of online insurance fraud are unaware of the term ‘ghost broking’, according to the Association of British Insurers.
Uncorking the Great British wine market – the insurance of vineyards
David Harrison, viticulture specialist at NFU Mutual, shares his thoughts on meeting the insurance challenges facing the booming winery and vineyards sector.
Four insurers able to restart selling GAP insurance – FCA
The Financial Conduct Authority has confirmed that four insurers can restart selling guaranteed asset protection insurance after it took action in February and March to halt sales across the market.
Biba 2024: Aviva’s Rebecca Gambrell on evolving the digital future
Aviva is listening to brokers’ feedback on what they want to etrade and responding appropriately, according to SME portfolio director Rebecca Gambrell.
People Moves: 13 – 24 May 2024
Keep up to date on the latest personnel changes in insurance.
Biba 2024: Arag UK leaders promise best in class for brokers as integration rolls forward
Arag and Das have exited the state of limbo and can now power forward with the integration of the two businesses, the bosses have told Insurance Age.
Personal lines the stand out as Aviva UK GI GWP jumps 19% in Q1
Aviva has revealed that its UK personal lines business was up 27% in the first quarter of 2024 contributing to a 19% hike in general insurance premiums to £1.7bn.
Broker scepticism on capacity in commercial motor eases but still high at 76%
A survey by Direct Commercial has found 76% of brokers expressing scepticism about the availability of specialists or insurers offering capacity for the haulage, waste disposal and courier markets, down from 83% six months ago.
Most read
- Industry pays tribute to former colleague Geoff Kitchen, who died on Singapore Airlines flight
- Personal lines the stand out as Aviva UK GI GWP jumps 19% in Q1
- Biba 2024: Zurich seeks to take SME service learnings into mid-market space
- Biba 2024: Aviva’s Rebecca Gambrell on evolving the digital future
- Allianz UK makes key changes to senior leadership
- Four insurers able to restart selling GAP insurance – FCA