Ecclesiastical aims to help brokers with Independent Schools Risk Barometer

An empty classroom with a white board and a number of laptops
Ecclesiastical has launched The Independent Schools Risk Barometer 2024 to help brokers talk to clients in the sector about the biggest risks they face.

The barometer explores the top risks focusing on key areas of concern including managing mental health and wellbeing, mergers and acquisitions, and school building safety.

The insurer is encouraging brokers to share the findings with clients.

Issues

Key risks, challenges, and opportunities facing independent schools covered in the report include:

Pupil safeguardingPupil mental healthStaff mental healthRecruitment / retention of teachersMergers and acquisitionsSustainable school buildingsSchool

