Aspen confirms Sarah Stanford as UK CEO

Aspen Insurance has confirmed Sarah Stanford as UK CEO, a post she has held on an interim basis since 17 January.

Stanford, pictured, took up the job when Richard Milner left to become group CEO at Chaucer.

In a career spanning 25 years, she has been with Aspen since 2007, latterly as active underwriter of Lloyd’s Syndicate 4711 since 2019.

Dan Osman will take over her previous role in addition to his current responsibility as chief underwriting officer of Aspen Insurance UK.

