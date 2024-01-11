Biba launches programme to attract new industry talent
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has launched a programme with the Careers & Enterprise Company to raise awareness of the diversity of careers in insurance.
The programme starts with two London schools. It aims to address the need to bring diverse and local talent into the industry, more specifically with a focus on young people from under privileged areas.
It will include work experience in the industry, an activity day for students and in-school presentations. It will also host a signposting service for students to access when considering their careers.
Biba will partner with the Bishop Challoner Catholic School and the Mulberry Academy Shoreditch
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
Biba launches three claims guides for members
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has unveiled three claims guides for members to use, to help customers better navigate the claims process for home, motor and travel insurance.
The Broker Investment Group strikes first deal of 2024
The Broker Investment Group has taken its shareholding in Bedford-based £12m gross written premium broker Bullerwell Insurance to 100% in its first deal of 2024.
QBE names Stephen Johnson as head of trading for the South East
Stephen Johnson has been appointed to head of trading for the South East region at QBE Europe, where he will lead the regional underwriting teams in London and Chelmsford.
Bridgehaven backs MGA Alchemy’s professional risks launch
Bridgehaven Insurance has backed managing general agent Alchemy’s launch into the professional risks market.
New property MGA Ventis launches with ex-Covéa quartet
Ventis, a specialist commercial and residential real estate managing general agent, has opened for business.
Insurtech broker founder Halsey departs for software provider
Insurance software solutions provider Genasys Technologies has named former Taveo co-founder and COO Ed Halsey as its new vice president of marketing.
David Perry targets 15% growth for FSBIS per year
David Perry, CEO of FSB Insurance Service, told Insurance Age that the company is eyeing 15% member policy count growth per year and continual team development.
Biba unveils ‘Managing risk for growth and economic security’ theme for 2024 manifesto
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has called for a proportionate regulatory framework that can facilitate growth as it unveiled its 2024 manifesto, ‘Managing risk for growth and economic security’.