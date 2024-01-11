Biba launches programme to attract new industry talent

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has launched a programme with the Careers & Enterprise Company to raise awareness of the diversity of careers in insurance.

The programme starts with two London schools. It aims to address the need to bring diverse and local talent into the industry, more specifically with a focus on young people from under privileged areas.

It will include work experience in the industry, an activity day for students and in-school presentations. It will also host a signposting service for students to access when considering their careers.

Biba will partner with the Bishop Challoner Catholic School and the Mulberry Academy Shoreditch