Jane Kielty named Aon UK CEO

Aon has promoted Jane Kielty to UK CEO, she will be part of the EMEA leadership team and report to CEO of EMEA, Julie Page.

Kielty, pictured, has over two decades of experience and joined Aon in 2005 as a client management director in Manchester. After a series of promotions she became the UK firm’s chief commercial officer in 2021 and progressed to be head of commercial risk UK in 2022.

In November last year Aon confirmed it would bring together the UK and Europe, Middle East and Africa regions with Julie Page as leader