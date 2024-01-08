Giles Offen joins Premium Credit as chief product and technology officer

Giles Offen has been named chief product and technology officer at Premium Credit, where he will oversee digital product design, platform management and provision of insights.

Through the development of digitally enabled products and services, Premium Credit claims it will support its customers and partners in creating opportunities through convenient payments.

Offen, pictured, has more than two decades of experience working for a range of companies including Partnership Assurance Group, Reed Elsevier, Lexis Nexis and Cashplus.

He joined from the Just Group, where he had been group chief digital information officer since 2016. He was responsible for technology, change