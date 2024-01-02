Caravan Guard reports profit drop

Halifax-based Caravan Guard has reported a 10.7% fall in profit after tax to £2.96m for the year ended 31 March 2023.

The broker stated however that the profit for the prior year had included the release of historical underwriting reserves and profit commissions.

A filing at Companies House in December showed a turnover dip of 1% to £11.6m for the financial year. Again, Caravan Guard noted reserve releases in the year before had previously boosted turnover.

According to the broker, stripping out the impact of historical underwriting reserves and profit commissions showed year-on-year growth in both profit and