Review of the Year 2023: Macbeth’s Paul Macbeth

Macbeth Insurance Brokers CEO Paul Macbeth hails its success at the Hedron Networks awards and admits to being surprised – as much as you can be these days – by Romero’s acquisition.

What has been your insurance/broking related highlight of 2023?

Winning ‘Broker of the Year’ at the Hedron Network awards in October. Voted for by insurers it was nice to receive some recognition for the great job that our team are doing, and how we’re continuing to improve as a business.

What was the M&A deal or personnel hire that raised your eyebrows the most in 2023?

Nothing surprises you in this market but I would probably say the recent Romero deal. A quality independent focused on organic